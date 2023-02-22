Lucy C. Laney High hosts community resource fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lucy C. Laney High School is hosting a community resource fair for people to learn how to connect with the community.

Several groups, businesses, and community staples were set up to share the information.

They have mentorship programs, education, and financial literacy groups. As well as the department of labor, CDL class information, and counseling.

“There’s a big need for mental health. There’s a big need for people that are trying to enter the job market but don’t know the best way to do that. They don’t know how to get back into school. They really don’t know what there is. We really felt this would be a good way to get everyone into one room so that everyone can see the different things we have here in Augusta.”

