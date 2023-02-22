Submit Photos/Videos
Lucy C. Laney High hosts community resource fair

Several groups, businesses, and community staples were set up to share the information.
By Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lucy C. Laney High School is hosting a community resource fair for people to learn how to connect with the community.

They have mentorship programs, education, and financial literacy groups. As well as the department of labor, CDL class information, and counseling.

Looking for a job? Here are some upcoming career opportunities

“There’s a big need for mental health. There’s a big need for people that are trying to enter the job market but don’t know the best way to do that. They don’t know how to get back into school. They really don’t know what there is. We really felt this would be a good way to get everyone into one room so that everyone can see the different things we have here in Augusta.”

