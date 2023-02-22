Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Home explodes when woman lights water heater

An Oklahoma home explodes when a woman tries to light her gas water heater. (KOCO)
By KOCO staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Okla. (KOCO) - A homeowner in Oklahoma who was trying to light a water tank suffered major burns after the house exploded with her inside.

It happened just before 6:15 p.m. Monday in Calumet, just west of Oklahoma City. Big, bright flames could be seen through the thick brush surrounding the home.

The Office of the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal said the 42-year-old woman just had her propane tank refilled after several months.

Authorities say the woman was bleeding out the air herself. Investigators say gas had accumulated in the basement, and the home went up in flames when the homeowner went to relight the water tank.

Covered in burns, she ran a quarter of a mile down the road to her closest neighbor.

Neighbors said they could hear her screaming and put her in the shower before calling 911.

The woman was flown by helicopter to Baptist Hospital. Her burns reportedly cover 30 percent of her body.

Investigators say people should never bleed out air on their own. Instead, call a professional such as a plumber or gas supplier.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Valentino Espinoza, 21 April Corlan Hudson, 18
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting incident in Aiken
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Man injured in afternoon shooting at Augusta shopping center
Sedgefield Drive in Augusta.
1 injured, 4 arrested after Sedgefield Drive shooting
Marina Middlebrooks
Conviction upheld for local mom who stabbed 2-year-old to death
Crime scene tape
2 violent days push death toll past 70 in CSRA crime surge

Latest News

MM
Our Chris Lloyd is at the City Gallery where the Mayoral Collection of Black History is displayed
MM
Robert Leheup tells us about Bullets and Bandaids
MM
We work out with Jay Moore!
MM
Dr. Coffin and Dr. Berardi talk about National Eating Disorder Awareness Month
A photo shared by the American Meteor Society shows a smooth, dark meteorite fragment recovered...
Piece of meteorite recovered in southern Texas