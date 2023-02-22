Submit Photos/Videos
Grants available to Aiken educators to advance STEM education

By Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One-time grants in the amount of $2,500 or $5,000 are now available to educators to advance activities and programs relating to science, technology, engineering and mathematics in classrooms in Aiken.

Battelle Savannah River Alliance, LLC, the manager and operator of Savannah River National Laboratory, announced Wednesday the availability of $125,000 for its 2023 K-12 Catalyst Grants for STEM education.

Applicants must be a certified K-12 teacher or school administrator in public, charter, or independent STEM schools within the Central Savannah River Area. Applications and proposals are being accepted now through May 31. Grants will be awarded in August 2023.

BSRA awarded $125,000 in STEM educational grants to six local organizations in 2022:

  • Barnwell County Consolidated School District, Williston School District, $10,000
  • Public Education Partners, $10,000
  • Dreams Imagination and Gift Development Program, $50,000
  • Boys and Gils Clubs of Greater Augusta and Aiken, $22,500 each
  • ABBE Region Library System, Barnwell County Library, $10,000

DIG Program Director, Shelby Broomfield, says, “Because of last year’s generous donation, Dreams Imagination & Gift Development Program is able to continue to provide STEM education for rural growth and development. Through its after-school programming and our annual DIG STEM Festival. It also provided the opportunity to open a second summer camp for 2023 in Allendale. It is because of companies like SRNL and BSRA that we are able to serve the youth in our community,” Broomfield says.

According to Latrece Quattlebaum, K-12 literacy instructional specialist with Barnwell County Consolidated School District 48, last year’s grant helped scholars of Williston-Elko Middle School extend their understanding of content and concepts through hands-on activities, such as human body mapping and galaxy exploration.

“Your donation has allowed the faculty, scholars and community of Williston to witness firsthand the powerful positive instructional benefits that are possible when supportive partnerships are established to meet student-centered needs,” Quattlebaum said.

To select grant recipients, a panel of former educators now working at SRNL, SRNL leadership and SRNL researchers will judge each proposal using a rubric scoring guide that includes the following measures:

  • Clear Description of Proposed Curriculum or Activity
  • Real-world Application
  • Connection to STEM
  • Purpose and Goals
  • Budget Description
  • Sharing of Lessons Learned

To go to the online application, for questions and other information about the K-12 Catalyst Grants for STEM Education go to the website.

