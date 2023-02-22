Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia lawmakers push to legally define antisemitism, increase penalties

Georgia lawmakers push to legally define antisemitism, increase penalties
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Georgia state representatives are aiming to legally define antisemitism and increase penalties for violence against Jewish people.

It comes after several antisemitic flyers were found around several metro Atlanta communities.

During a press conference held Wednesday, State Representatives Esther Panitch (D-Sandy Springs) and Rep. John Carson (R-Marietta) discussed a bill that would give an official state definition of antisemitism. If passed, House Bill 30 could trigger enhanced penalties under the state’s new hate crime law.

Panitch, who is the only Jewish member of the Georgia General Assembly, was among the victims of the antisemitic flyers that popped up around Sandy Springs and Dunwoody in early February.

RELATED: GA House members stand with Jewish member after antisemitic flyers found

“It’s unsettling,” she said, “to have the place that you’re supposed to feel the most at peace... to have that place targeted by somebody whose goal is to destroy your people, I mean that’s your stated goal is to rid the world of Jews, it’s unsettling.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Valentino Espinoza, 21 April Corlan Hudson, 18
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting incident in Aiken
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Man injured in afternoon shooting at Augusta shopping center
From left: Isaiah Rasheek Glanton, Roman Daniel Farrington, De’Asia Shereece Bell and Ladeja...
4 suspects identified in shooting on Sedgefield Drive
Alfonzo Williams
Questions swirl around GBI investigation in Waynesboro
Doctors tell Jalen Eubans' family he’s lucky to be alive. The family says it’s all thanks to God.
Family of Aiken crash victim looks at long road to recovery

Latest News

Garnett Johnson
Proposal would give Augusta mayor a vote at commission meetings
South Carolina State House
S.C. lawmakers push bond reform to address ‘revolving door’
Georgia Capitol
Ga. lawmakers slash funding for AU medical records system
Rep. Ivory Thigpen (D) said, "We were a leader in not only founding HBCUs but training our...
South Carolina celebrates second annual HBCU Day at the State House
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana