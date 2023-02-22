Emergency heart care now available at hospital in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency cardiovascular care is now available at Burke Health.

With formal approval and verification complete as of Jan. 30, the Waynesboro hospital says it can provide fast and effective treatment if a patient has a heart attack.

“This is a monumental moment for our community and citizens,” hospital spokeswoman Lacey Zorn said, adding that having access to local services can save critical time that might be spent traveling to a larger hospital.

Burke Health will offer 24/7 care in its state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization lab, allowing immediate treatment for patients experiencing a heart attack. The non-surgical procedure uses a catheter to place a stent to open blood vessels narrowed by plaque buildup in the heart.

The hospital has partnered with Burke County Emergency Management Agency and Augusta University Medical Center to operate in tandem for cardiovascular emergencies and continued training.

As a result, if patients need open heart surgery, transport protocols are ensured through AU.

AU will also provide telemedicine for Burke Health’s cardiac intensive care unit.

