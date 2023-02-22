Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The warm-up continues tomorrow afternoon with highs expected to be very near the current record of 83 set a few years ago in 2018. Highs are forecast to reach the low 80s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy early, but partly cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

Another near-record warm day can be expected ahead of a cold front Thursday. Highs will reach the mid-80s!

Rain chances have gone up for Friday and Saturday as another front tries to push through the region. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day on Friday (40%) with isolated to scattered showers for Saturday (30%), and rain chances will remain low for Sunday.

Temperatures will be slightly cool but still warm, just shy of 80 degrees for Friday. Temperatures this weekend will be cooler as the wind direction changes to the northeast and wedge conditions set up. Saturday afternoon temps look to be divided across the CSRA with the northern half in the low 60s and the southern half in the mid-70s. Augusta will be right in the middle with an afternoon high temp of 67°. Sunday will be warmer with temps in the mid-70s.

