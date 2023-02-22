Submit Photos/Videos
Crashes cause afternoon traffic problems on both sides of river

Crash along Interstate 20 near Grovetown on Feb. 22, 2023.
Crash along Interstate 20 near Grovetown on Feb. 22, 2023.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crashes caused traffic problems Wednesday afternoon on opposite ends of the CSRA.

Around 5 p.m., traffic was moving slowly on eastbound Interstate 20 off the Horizon Parkway exit near Grovetown. The crash occurred at 4:20 p.m. between a car and a motorcycle, according to dispatchers. Injuries were reported. I-20 was clear by 5:25 p.m.

Meanwhile, a five-car pileup blocked eastbound lanes of Augusta Road at Old Cherokee Drive in Aiken County. One person suffered minor injuries in that crash.

