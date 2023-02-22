Crashes cause afternoon traffic problems on both sides of river

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crashes caused traffic problems Wednesday afternoon on opposite ends of the CSRA.

Around 5 p.m., traffic was moving slowly on eastbound Interstate 20 off the Horizon Parkway exit near Grovetown. The crash occurred at 4:20 p.m. between a car and a motorcycle, according to dispatchers. Injuries were reported. I-20 was clear by 5:25 p.m.

Meanwhile, a five-car pileup blocked eastbound lanes of Augusta Road at Old Cherokee Drive in Aiken County. One person suffered minor injuries in that crash.

