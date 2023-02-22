Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Caught on camera: Man jumps into car, fights off attempted carjacker at gas station

Caught on camera: A man fights off an attempted carjacker at a gas station. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEL DELL, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - A car owner says he fought off a carjacker who was trying to steal his vehicle at a gas station.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a man, later identified as Bill Black, was putting air in his car’s tires at an area gas station Tuesday afternoon when a man dressed in a black hooded shirt and black face mask approached.

KPTV reports that the carjacker jumped into the driver’s seat of Black’s car and began backing up. But Black quickly jumped into the passenger seat and a struggle ensued between the two of them.

Black said the two exchanged blows before the suspect got out of his car and ran away.

“These people have to understand that this is not acceptable,” Black said. “It’s not just a person stealing a car, it’s a person stealing my personal life.”

The sheriff’s office said deputies searched the area for the suspected carjacker along with a K-9 team but they were unable to immediately locate him.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact Detective Tanya Johnson at 360-600-1505.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Valentino Espinoza, 21 April Corlan Hudson, 18
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting incident in Aiken
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Man injured in afternoon shooting at Augusta shopping center
From left: Isaiah Rasheek Glanton, Roman Daniel Farrington, De’Asia Shereece Bell and Ladeja...
4 suspects identified in shooting on Sedgefield Drive
Alfonzo Williams
What Burke County sheriff says about GBI investigation
Doctors tell Jalen Eubans' family he’s lucky to be alive. The family says it’s all thanks to God.
Family of Aiken crash victim looks at long road to recovery

Latest News

A person pauses to pay respects as portraits of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay...
Detective: Sailor grabbed gun barrel to end Club Q shooting
FILE - The twin-engine plane crashed outside a 3M plant in Little Rock, Arkansas.
5 die in small airplane crashing near Little Rock factory
Scholarship scams target students looking for financial help
From left: Isaiah Rasheek Glanton, Roman Daniel Farrington, De’Asia Shereece Bell and Ladeja...
4 suspects identified in shooting on Sedgefield Drive
Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold