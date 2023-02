AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local veterans are sharing their stories and sharing their original and collaborative art pieces with the community.

It’s Bullets and Bandaids. It’s at the Sacred Heart Cultural Center from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb 22 and 23. Tickets are $10.

