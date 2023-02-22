Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack

A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing, and a new video shows her partner defending their nest and small eaglets against an intruding eagle. (Credit: Southwest Florida Eagle Cam via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) - A bald eagle in Florida is working hard to defend his eaglets from intruders after their mother went missing more than two weeks ago.

A video shows an intruding eagle attacking the nest while the two eaglets are alone and even kicks one of them.

The eaglets can’t seem to catch a break.

A video from just two days before shows their father fending off an attack from yet another aggressive intruder.

According to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam Facebook page, the eaglets continue to do well despite the threat.

Their mother, Harriet, was last seen on camera on Feb. 2, when she flew out of the camera’s view in an apparent attempt to scare off intruders.

Harriet’s web camera has been running for years, and viewers have followed her since 2012.

Authorities said they are doing what they can to find her and bring the eagle family back together.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Valentino Espinoza, 21 April Corlan Hudson, 18
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting incident in Aiken
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Man injured in afternoon shooting at Augusta shopping center
Sedgefield Drive in Augusta.
1 injured, 4 arrested after Sedgefield Drive shooting
Marina Middlebrooks
Conviction upheld for local mom who stabbed 2-year-old daughter to death
Crime scene tape
2 violent days take death toll past 70 in CSRA crime surge

Latest News

FILE - Congregants arrive at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 16,...
Southern Baptists oust popular Saddleback Church over woman pastor
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to a recording of himself retelling how he was shot in a bizarre...
Day 22: Murdaugh attorneys expected to wrap their case by week’s end
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Biden: Putin’s suspension of nuclear arms treaty with US a ‘mistake’
James W. Parrillo Jr. faces a string of charge, including first-degree kidnapping,...
Police: Man accused of holding woman captive may have had other victims
David Smith shovels the sidewalk as the first snow falls ahead of a winter storm on Tuesday,...
Parts of northern US shut down ahead of winter storm