Augusta’s 2023 Half Marathon will cause traffic impact

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2023 Augusta Half Marathon will cause traffic impacts in downtown Augusta this weekend.

The marathon will be on Saturday from 7 to 10:30 a.m. and will begin at the Augusta Common, 836 Reynolds Street.

There will be traffic impacts in and around Downtown Augusta, Oldetowne, AU Medical District, Summerville, Lakemont, Lake Olmstead, and the Augusta Canal. As a result, Augusta residents, businesses, and those visiting the city will potentially be affected – to varying degrees -- by these impacts.

Residents and businesses along the route have received a mailer with all affected roads and contact information for the Augusta Sports Council.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Department will reopen intersections as soon as the last runner has passed and expect to finish by 10:30 a.m.The breakdown of affected streets is as follows:

Half Marathon – Road/Lane Closures – 7 to 10:48 a.m.

CLOSED: Race Start – Reynolds Street (eastbound and westbound lanes) from 7th Street to 9th Street from 4 to 8 a.mm for Start Line truss and race start (Start Line will be broken down and Reynolds Street reopened as soon as the last race is underway)

CLOSED – Reynolds Street (Eastbound) from 5th Street to East Boundary (including Bay St and the Gordon Hwy Exit Bridge) – EAST– 7 to 7:15 a.m.

CLOSED - East Boundary (Southbound) from Broad St to Green St

CLOSED - 12th St (Southbound) from Green to Telfair

CLOSED - Druid Park from Central Ave to McAnally (closed in both directions)

Lane – 4th Street from Bay Street to Ellis Street – NORTH – from 7 to 7:15 a.m.

Lane – Ellis Street from 4th Street to 3rd Street – EAST from 7 to 7:15 a.m.

Lane – 3rd Street from Ellis to Greene Street – SOUTH – from 7 to 7:15 a.m.

Westbound Lanes – Greene Street from East 3rd Street to 12th Street – WEST from 7 to 8:30 a.m.

Lane – 12th Street from Greene Street to Telfair St. – SOUTH from 7 to 8:45 a.m.

Lane – Telfair Street to 13th St. – WEST from 7 to 8:45 a.m.

Lane - R.A. Dent to Laney Walker Blvd. from 13th St- WEST from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m.

Lane – Druid Park Avenue from Laney Walker Blvd. to Central Avenue – SOUTH – from 7:30 to 8:35 a.m.

Right Lane – Central Avenue from Druid Park Avenue to Kings Way – WEST – from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m.

Lane – Kings Way to Lyle Rd/Stovall Street- NORTH – from 7:30 to 9:10 a.m.

Lane- Lyle Rd/Stovall Street to Patrol Dr. (Entering AU Summerville Campus) from 7:30 to 9:10 a.m.

Lane- Patrol Dr. to Walker Street – from 7:30 to 9:10 a.m.

Lane- Walker St. to Pickens Rd- from 7:45 to 9:28 a.m.

Lane – Milledge Rd to Broad Street – NORTH – from 7:45 to 9:28 a.m.

Lane – Milledge Road from Kings Way to Broad Street – NORTH – from 8 to 9:50 a.m.

Right Lane - Broad Street from Milledge Road to Lakemont Drive – WEST – from 8 to 10 a.m.

LANE - Lakemont Dr. (north) right lane closed from Broad Street to Lakeshore Loop – NORTH – from 8 to 10:15 a.m.

Lane – Lakeshore Loop from Lakemont Drive to Milledge Road – EAST – from 8:05 to 10:20 a.m.

Cross Milledge Road, through Canal Parking Lot onto Canal Trail to Broad Street – EAST – from 8:15 to 10:15 a.m.

Lane – Broad Street to Greene Street/15th-from 8:15 to 10:20 a.m.

CLOSED – Broad Street (eastbound lanes only) – East – from 9th Street to 10th Street from 7:45 to 10:45 a.m.

CLOSED – 9th Street from Broad to Broad – NORTH/SOUTH – from 8:20 to 10:45 a.m.

CLOSED – Broad Street from 8th Street to 9th Street – WEST – FINISH LINE

Any traffic from Laney Walker will be rerouted to go North on Druid Park to Walton Way

10K – Road/Lane Closures – from 7:35 to 9:20 a.m.

CLOSED: Race Start – Reynolds Street (eastbound and westbound lanes) from 7th Street to McCartan Street from 4 to 8:30 a.m. for Start Line truss and race start (Start Line will be broken down and Reynolds Street reopened as soon as the last race is underway)

Lane – Reynolds Street/Bay Street – 9th Street to East Boundary – EAST –

Lane – Riverfront Drive from East Boundary to Prep Phillips Drive – EAST

Lane – Prep Phillips Drive from Riverfront Drive to Broad Street – NORTH

ROAD – Broad Street from Prep Phillips Drive to Broad Street – WEST

CLOSED – Intersection of Broad Street and East Boundary – from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m.

Lane – 3rd Street from Ellis to Greene Street – SOUTH –

Westbound Lanes – Greene Street from East 3rd Street to 12th Street – WEST – (merge with Half & 5K)

Right Lane – Greene Street from East Boundary to 9th Street – WEST

Lane – 9th Street from Greene Street to Telfair St.– SOUTH

Lane – 9th and Telfair to 13th and Telfair St. - WEST

Lane – 13th Street and Telfair to Broad Street – NORTH

Right Lane – Broad Street from 13th Street to 10th Street – EAST

CLOSED – Broad Street (eastbound lanes only) – East – from 9th Street to 10th Street from 7:45 to 10:45 a.m.

CLOSED – 9th Street from Broad to Broad – NORTH/SOUTH

CLOSED – Broad Street from 8th Street to 9th Street – WEST – FINISH LINE

5K – Road/Lane Closures – from 7:45 to 8:40 a.m.

CLOSED: Race Start – Reynolds Street (eastbound and westbound lanes) from 7th Street to McCartan Street from 4 to 8:30 a.m. for Start Line truss and race start (Start Line will be broken down and Reynolds Street reopened as soon as the 5K is underway)

Lane – Reynolds Street/Bay Street – 9th Street to East Boundary – EAST

ROAD – East Boundary from Reynolds Street to Greene Street – SOUTH

Right Lane – Greene Street from East Boundary to 10th Street – WEST – from 7 to 8:30 a.m.

Lane – 10th Street from Greene Street to Broad Street – NORTH

CLOSED – Intersection of Broad Street and East Boundary – from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m.

CLOSED – 9th Street from Broad to Broad – EAST/WEST

CLOSED – Broad Street from 8th Street to 9th Street – WEST – FINISH LINE

