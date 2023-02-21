Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Senator Ossoff begins investigation into state’s foster care system

Senator Jon Ossoff has teamed up with a Republican from Tennessee to get answers to a problem,...
Senator Jon Ossoff has teamed up with a Republican from Tennessee to get answers to a problem, that stretches beyond the borders of Georgia.(WRDW)
By Nick Viland
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM has reported on ongoing issues in Georgia’s foster care system.

From caseworkers not responding to child abuse cases promptly to placement issues for victims of human trafficking. Questions surround the $28 million spent to house children in just the past year.

Instead of finding them homes, that money went towards hotel stays. For some, it was months at a time. We sat down with Senator Jon Ossoff who is spearheading this investigation.

Clarity is what Ossoff wants. He’s teamed up with a Republican from Tennessee to get answers to a problem, that stretches beyond the borders of Georgia.

MORE | Healthcare advocates want doulas included under insurance

“Asking questions so that we can understand whether potential misconduct or malpractice or mismanagement in the state government, as left children at risk of harm,” he said.

He asks questions about housing kids in hotels in the foster system, issues with keeping The Division of Family & Children Services employees, and their policies on considering 13-year-olds, old enough to protect themselves.

“This practice of keeping vulnerable children in hotels and offices for months on end is shocking and unacceptable. And the fact that it may have been going on for years is shocking and unacceptable,” said Ossoff

MORE | Augusta veterans nursing home awarded among best in the nation

It’s not only Ossoff who wants this change. Dr. John DeGarmo with the Foster Care Institute is also fighting for change.

He says the system failed his family before they were about to adopt one of their foster kids.

“The system failed her Georgia’s foster care system failed her and she’s a part of my family. So I can’t let it happen again to any other kid,” he said.

DeGarmo’s fostered more than 60 kids as well as adopted three. He testified at the Georgia Capitol on these topics.

He supports what Ossoff is looking to do and wants things to get better moving forward.

Ossoff said: “Step one is getting the facts. That’s why I launched this inquiry.”

Ossoff put a deadline for their questions to be answered no later than March 10.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Valentino Espinoza, 21 April Corlan Hudson, 18
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting incident in Aiken
Marcus Banks, 38
Stepson arrested in Augusta killing of 79-year-old man
15-year-old suspect in custody, one person taken to the hospital
15-year-old in custody after shooting in North Augusta
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says
Car theft victim Jamie Gregory speaks out after arrest of West Lake suspect
Car theft victim speaks out after arrest of West Lake suspect

Latest News

Bond reform
South Carolina lawmakers discuss 'catch and release' bond bill
Positions in Richmond County School System, City of Augusta, VA Augusta, McCormick County...
Looking for a job? Here are some upcoming career opportunities
Doctors tell Jalen Eubans' family he’s lucky to be alive. The family says it’s all thanks to God.
Family of Aiken crash victim looks to long road to recovery
Many little girls want to be princesses when they’re growing up, even looking up to classic...
Brown Beauty Magic empowers kids one character at a time