Senator Ossoff begins investigation into state’s foster care system

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM has reported on ongoing issues in Georgia’s foster care system.

From caseworkers not responding to child abuse cases promptly to placement issues for victims of human trafficking. Questions surround the $28 million spent to house children in just the past year.

Instead of finding them homes, that money went towards hotel stays. For some, it was months at a time. We sat down with Senator Jon Ossoff who is spearheading this investigation.

Clarity is what Ossoff wants. He’s teamed up with a Republican from Tennessee to get answers to a problem, that stretches beyond the borders of Georgia.

“Asking questions so that we can understand whether potential misconduct or malpractice or mismanagement in the state government, as left children at risk of harm,” he said.

He asks questions about housing kids in hotels in the foster system, issues with keeping The Division of Family & Children Services employees, and their policies on considering 13-year-olds, old enough to protect themselves.

“This practice of keeping vulnerable children in hotels and offices for months on end is shocking and unacceptable. And the fact that it may have been going on for years is shocking and unacceptable,” said Ossoff

It’s not only Ossoff who wants this change. Dr. John DeGarmo with the Foster Care Institute is also fighting for change.

He says the system failed his family before they were about to adopt one of their foster kids.

“The system failed her Georgia’s foster care system failed her and she’s a part of my family. So I can’t let it happen again to any other kid,” he said.

DeGarmo’s fostered more than 60 kids as well as adopted three. He testified at the Georgia Capitol on these topics.

He supports what Ossoff is looking to do and wants things to get better moving forward.

Ossoff said: “Step one is getting the facts. That’s why I launched this inquiry.”

Ossoff put a deadline for their questions to be answered no later than March 10.

