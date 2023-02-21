Rowing organization chooses Augusta, Aiken to train for Olympics

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are a million different ways to start the day. For the past six weeks, these post-collegiate rowers have been starting their mornings by pushing off the docks at Langley Pond.

Veronica Nicacio says, “It’s been really fun. We appreciate not being in the negative temperatures.”

Megan Goodman says, “In Upstate New York, it freezes over solid in the winter, and you get the ice fishers and they snow mobilers instead of the rowers.”

Lauren Miller says, Being able to be out here in mid-January, mid-February and be able to get on the water, and just have fun and work hard with your team means the world.”

All of these rowers are a part of the ARION program, otherwise known as the Advanced Rowing Initiative of the Northeast. They are training right here in the CSRA to one day join Team USA and compete in the Olympics.

Coach Eric Catalano said, “The community has just been amazing. I mean we walked into the YMCA looking for a place to lift, and they welcomed us with open arms.”

There are less than 30 total spots for rowing on Team USA. So to make the cut, the daily grind for these Olympic hopefuls is intense.

Miller says “You race for, one, two, three, four times out of a year, the rest of its just training.”Coach Catalano said, “As an example, a day off for these guys is a three-hour bike ride.”

Goodman says, “We spend a lot of time off the water doing training, and recovery, and physical therapy, and nutrition, and things like that.”

Embracing the mentality of getting better every day has helped them grow as a team, and as individual athletes, and is bringing them closer to reaching their goals.

Nicacio says, “It’s cool to apply the things you learn in the sports to your real life, and that’s part of the reason why I’m still doing this. Not just for, you know the idea of going to the Olympics is amazing, but if I go there and I’m not more as a person, then I don’t think it would’ve been worth it.”

ARION was created back in 2016, and since then six members from this program have made it to the World Championships, and one qualified for the Olympics in Tokyo.

Goodman says, “We’re the ones who are out here on the water every day putting in the work, but we can’t do it without family and friends and community, and support and it has been no different here in Augusta. We’re just really, grateful that we get to show up and do this. This is the office and it’s a pretty cool office to be at every morning.”

At the end of this week, ARION will be heading down to Sarasota, Florida, to compete in the Winter Speed Order. The results of that event will rank all of the top rowers around the country. Once those rankings shave been announced, some rowers will receive invites to camps.

At those camps, they will have the opportunity to work out for the right to earn a spot on Team USA.

