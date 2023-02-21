Submit Photos/Videos
Piedmont, University of Georgia team up to provide specialized sports medicine care

Piedmont Augusta
Piedmont Augusta(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Piedmont and the University of Georgia Athletic Association have signed a 10-year sports medicine and marketing partnership agreement, extending the relationship which began in 2016.

As part of the partnership, Piedmont will provide the University of Georgia student-athletes with specialized sports medicine care and seamless access to comprehensive health care services.

The agreement unites Piedmont, Georgia’s largest healthcare organization, serving communities that comprise 80 percent of Georgia’s population, with one of the state’s best-known and most popular brands. The University of Georgia athletic program has won 48 teams and more than 225 individual national championships.

MORE | Augusta wins cadet competition, will represent Georgia at regionals

Piedmont Augusta, previously University Hospital, is one of the 1,600 Piedmont locations in Georgia.

Piedmont Chief Marketing Officer Douwe Bergsma, says, “We are thrilled to announce this extension of our partnership and to associate the state’s top healthcare brand with the state’s top college athletics brand – which also is one of the best in the country. We take very seriously the responsibility of providing our expertise to student-athletes, not only in orthopedic care but in all areas of surgical and medical care.”

Piedmont provides medical care for student-athletes from all 21 University of Georgia athletic programs.

Piedmont places highly trained and experienced physicians and other clinical staff on the sidelines, ready to immediately assess and treat any in-game injury or illness. Piedmont staff also work with student-athletes in the new on-campus sports medicine facilities, which they helped equip with state-of-the-art imaging and testing equipment.

MORE | Panel makes choice for ambulance provider in Augusta

“Our relationship with University of Georgia athletics has great local meaning for us. Community is very important to us and our relationship with the Georgia Bulldogs carries significance to our employees, who take great pride in it. From a clinical perspective, we are proud to have the responsibility to provide high-quality, patient-centered care to the hard-working student-athletes who represent the university,” Piedmont Athens Regional CEO Michael Burnett says.

One year ago, Piedmont launched its first brand campaign, “Real Change Lives Here,” in more than a decade. Piedmont is passionate about Georgia and the new campaign is focused on empowering Georgians by changing healthcare. This makes the continuation of the strong partnership with the University of Georgia athletics even more important.

Robert Hancock, M.D., a long-time lead orthopedic surgeon with UGA Athletics, says, “By extending our partnership another 10 years, we can continue to make a positive difference in the lives of each athlete we care for.”

