Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.(WPTV)
By WPTV staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPTV) – An 85-year-old woman is dead following an alligator attack in Florida, according to officials.

The attack took place Monday at a living community near Fort Pierce for people ages 55 and older.

Witnesses said the woman was walking her dog when the alligator grabbed the dog. The woman tried to get the dog away before the alligator attacked her.

The dog survived.

The reptile is very large, with officials estimating it’s close to 11-feet long.

Authorities said it was captured and removed from the property.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old suspect in custody, one person taken to the hospital
15-year-old in custody after shooting in North Augusta
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and others are on scene in West Lake area
Manhunt for wanted man causes stir in Martinez
42-year-old wanted suspect, Richard Dahlheimer
Wanted car theft suspect caught in Westlake area
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Stepson arrested in Augusta killing of 79-year-old
Crime scene tape
20-year-old man shot dead in Allendale, authorities say

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Today may be president’s day, but a national historic site here in Augusta teaches about a...
Historic site teaches of Woodrow Wilson’s history in Augusta
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Man arrested in Catholic bishop’s killing had worked for him
More than a dozen people, mostly with burn injuries, were transported to area hospitals.
Explosion at Ohio metals plant sends 13 to hospital