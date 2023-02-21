Submit Photos/Videos
New Ga. bill could reduce speeding fines

New Georgia bills aim to reduce school zone speeding fines
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new bill in the legislature could potentially reduce the repercussions if you’re caught speeding in a school zone.

The bill proposes things like reducing fines for the penalties. But parents and guardians at Sherwood Elementary said they don’t care about the money — they just want people to drive carefully in school zones.

House Bill 348 is also a part of the proposed legislation, which calls for the need for more flashing signage at those school zone cameras. Lawmakers are also considering shortening the time the cameras operate.

Illegally speeding through a school zone can bring a penalty of $75, including fees. The proposed bill would drop that to $10 with a $2 fee for the first offense.

Alvin Blair is the grandparent of a child at a Dougherty County elementary school.
“It possibly could. But there has to be some type of consequences to people just disobeying the law. It makes people aware that we do have kids out here walking and their safety is in jeopardy,” Blair said.

Blairs said it could help to have a little more signage around the cameras.

