Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man injured in afternoon shooting at Augusta shopping center

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was sent to a hospital after he was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at an Augusta shopping center.

The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. at the Southgate Plaza, 1631 Gordon Highway to investigate a report of a shooting.

MORE | Conviction upheld for local mom who stabbed 2-year-old daughter to death

Deputies found a man who’s been shot at least once, and he was taken to hospital for the treatment.

A suspect has been identified, and deputies were investigating.

It happened less than an hour after an investigation of possible gunshots on Sedgefield Drive in south Augusta. A witness told News 12 around 1:30 p.m. that gunshots were heard, and deputies responded to the area.

The shooting also comes on the heels of three slayings in two days across the CSRA that pushed the death toll of a nearly yearlong crime surge past 70.

We started tracking the surge in deadly crime last April. As the region’s largest city, Augusta has been hit especially hard, but the outbreak has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Valentino Espinoza, 21 April Corlan Hudson, 18
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting incident in Aiken
Marcus Banks, 38
Stepson arrested in Augusta killing of 79-year-old man
15-year-old suspect in custody, one person taken to the hospital
15-year-old in custody after shooting in North Augusta
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says
Car theft victim Jamie Gregory speaks out after arrest of West Lake suspect
Car theft victim speaks out after arrest of West Lake suspect

Latest News

Bond reform
South Carolina lawmakers discuss 'catch and release' bond bill
Senator Jon Ossoff has teamed up with a Republican from Tennessee to get answers to a problem,...
Senator Ossoff begins investigation into state’s foster care system
Positions in Richmond County School System, City of Augusta, VA Augusta, McCormick County...
Looking for a job? Here are some upcoming career opportunities
Doctors tell Jalen Eubans' family he’s lucky to be alive. The family says it’s all thanks to God.
Family of Aiken crash victim looks to long road to recovery
Many little girls want to be princesses when they’re growing up, even looking up to classic...
Brown Beauty Magic empowers kids one character at a time