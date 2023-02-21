Man injured in afternoon shooting at Augusta shopping center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was sent to a hospital after he was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at an Augusta shopping center.

The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. at the Southgate Plaza, 1631 Gordon Highway to investigate a report of a shooting.

Deputies found a man who’s been shot at least once, and he was taken to hospital for the treatment.

A suspect has been identified, and deputies were investigating.

It happened less than an hour after an investigation of possible gunshots on Sedgefield Drive in south Augusta . A witness told News 12 around 1:30 p.m. that gunshots were heard, and deputies responded to the area.

The shooting also comes on the heels of three slayings in two days across the CSRA that pushed the death toll of a nearly yearlong crime surge past 70.

We started tracking the surge in deadly crime last April . As the region’s largest city, Augusta has been hit especially hard, but the outbreak has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.