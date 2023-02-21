Looking for a job? Here are some upcoming career opportunities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a new career, here are some upcoming job fairs and opportunities.

Positions in Richmond County School System, City of Augusta, VA Augusta, McCormick County School District, and more.

Richmond County School System

The Richmond County School System is hosting a transportation job fair for persons interested in bus driver or mechanic positions on at the Transportation Department, at 2950 Mike Padgett Highway, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The school system provides extensive Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training for qualified bus driver candidates. No experience is necessary.

If you can’t make it to the fair, apply online at rcboe.info/Drive4RCSS.

Feb. 21

City of Augusta

The Augusta Human Resources Department will host it’s last February job fair, to allow the community to apply for jobs with their local government.

The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Linda Beazley Room in the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

Attendees should bring a current resume and be prepared for possible on-site interviews. For more information, call 706-821-1006.

Feb. 23 - Participating departments include the Augusta Human Resources Department, Augusta Information Technology Department, Augusta Law Department, Finance Department, Planning and Development Department and Procurement Department.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the managing and operating contractor at the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site, will hold a Recruitment Fair to meet emergent hiring needs of those living in or near Blackville, South Carolina.

The event is primarily aimed at recruiting for Electronic & Instrumentation Mechanics, Maintenance Mechanics, Material Processors, Production Operators, Apprentices and anyone else with hands-on industrial, facility or operations experience.

SRNS representatives will be on hand to answer questions and assess and recruit potential applicants.

For more information, contact Bryan Ortner at HRrecruiting@srs.gov

The fair will be held from 2 to 6:30 p.m., at the Blackville Community Center, 19464 Solomon Blatt Ave.

Feb. 21

VA Augusta

The Department of Veterans Affairs Augusta Health Care System will host a hiring event from 8 a.m. to noon at the uptown campus, Room 3B125, 1 Freedom Way.

Positions are open in VA Augusta’s long-term care residence and spinal cord injury unit. Jobs include registered nurse, licensed practical nurse, health technician and nursing assistant.

New nursing graduates and experienced nursing professionals are encouraged to attend. VA nursing leaders will conduct on-site interviews for qualified candidates. Bring several copies of an updated resume.

For more information about nursing career opportunities, contact Dr. Phoebe Burda at Phoebe.Burda@va.gov.

Feb. 25

McCormick County School District

The McCormick County School District is hosting a Recruitment Fair for full and part-time certified employees on at the McCormick Middle School Gym, at 6979 Hwy 28 South, McCormick, SC 29835, from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Positions available in elementary, middle, and high is needed. Small class size, Sign on bonus, and Secure campus with SRO in each building. Retired teachers can also return to the classroom full-time with no penalty. The School Superintendent or a team member is available for live and recorded interviews.

Mar. 6

Augusta University Health

If you’re interested in a career with Augusta University Health, you can speak the recruitment team and have the opportunity for on-site interviews with hiring managers.

Events will be held from 1-3 p.m. at Augusta University Medical Center, 1120 15th St., B Entrance and JagStop Lobby.

Mar. 14

Apr. 11

Aiken Regional Medical Center

Aiken Regional Medical Center is increasing opportunities to join the team by offering regularly scheduled job fairs throughout 2023.

Job fairs will focus on positions in nursing and support services. Full and part-time employees are eligible for benefits that include but not limited to health insurance, paid time off, 401(k) and tuition reimbursement.

Qualified nurses can receive a sign-on bonus of up to $25,000.

Here’s a schedule of 2023 job fairs at Aiken Regional:

Every second Tuesday- from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for environmental services positions.

Feb. 21, Mar. 21, Apr. 18, May 16, Jun. 13, Jul. 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 16 and Dec. 14 - from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for nursing positions.

Every Wednesday – from 10 a.m. to noon except for December, which will only be held the first two Wednesdays of the month.

For additional job fair dates, visit aikenregional.com/careers.

Job fairs are held in the hospital’s main lobby unless otherwise noted. Pre-registration is not required. Interested candidates can apply online or walk-in and are highly encouraged to bring an updated resume for a possible offer on the spot.

For more information and to view available opportunities, visit aikenregional.com/careers.

City of Aiken, Parks, Recreation and Tourism

The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department is now accepting applications for summer employment. Job openings include Lifeguards, Water Safety Instructors, and Summer Day Camp Counselors. All positions are temporary/seasonal and may work up to 40 hours per week.

For more information, visit City of Aiken, South Carolina Job Explorer (cityofaikensc.gov).

Master’s Tournament

As the 2023 Master’s Tournament approaches, there are several open full and part time positions still available.

To find and apply for a position, go to the Master’s Tournament jobs website.

If you require a reasonable accommodation to complete the application process, please send an e-mail including the specific accommodation requested to: HRM@augustanational.com.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriffs office is hiring for several positions, patrol deputies, deputy jailers and communications officers.

For more information about positions and benefits, go to the office website.

Work Source Georgia

Work Source Georgia is a non-profit that assists with job placement, funding for training, and education.

Job seekers should go to the open position website, and if you have any questions you can email Regina Carter-Gilliam at onestop@ecgwdc.org.

Open positions include, general laborer, forklift drivers, machine operators, welders, packers, housekeepers and banquet servers.

