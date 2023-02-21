Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies investigate report of gunshots on Sedgefield Drive

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was a large law enforcement presence Tuesday afternoon on Sedgefield Drive in south Augusta, where gunshots were reported.

Richmond County deputies said there was a report of gunshots around 1:10 p.m.

A witness told News 12 around 1:30 p.m. that gunshots were heard, a road was blocked and two males were leaving the area with two females at the scene between Mike Padgett Highway and Peach Orchard Road.

At least eight patrol cars were on the scene, but they’d left by 2 p.m.

The incident comes on the heels of three slayings in two days across the CSRA that pushed the death toll of a nearly yearlong crime surge past 70.

We started tracking the surge in deadly crime last April. As the region’s largest city, Augusta has been hit especially hard, but the outbreak has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River.

