Ga. lawmakers slash funding for AU medical records system

ATLANTA - Georgia senators on Tuesday cut funding in half for an electronic medical records system at Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia.

The original proposal was for $105 million, but funding was slashed to $50 million during a meeting of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Committee Chairman Blake Tillery said senators believe records system won’t cost as much as the $115 million originally estimated.

The House and Senate must resolve differences between their budget proposals.

The differences include a disagreement over how quickly school districts must cover an increase in health insurance premiums for employees including maintenance workers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and others.

Senators want to spend less on subsidizing local school district health costs than the House, seeking a more rapid phase-in of a big health insurance premium increase that districts would pay.

Senators are likely to vote on an amended budget Thursday, which includes $2.4 billion in additional spending after Gov. Brian Kemp raised projected revenue.

Also in the Senate plan:



$1 billion to give property tax rebates to homeowners and would divert $1.1 billion in state revenue to the Department of Transportation to make up for fuel tax revenue that the state didn’t collect while gas and diesel taxes were suspended. Both of those plans need separate legislative approval , as does Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to use $1 billion in surplus money to give another round of income tax refunds of $250 to $500.

$24.5 million for one-time bonuses for 55,000 retirees in the state Employees Retirement System. That should equal $500 per employee, said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Blake Tillery, a Vidalia Republican. Retirees haven’t received regular cost-of-living increases in recent years, although they got a 1.5% increase in July. The typical ERS retiree gets a pension of about $2,000 a month.



Also at the Capitol

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns said Tuesday that state lawmakers will make another push this year to improve mental health care, with a forthcoming bill outlining a series of changes, plus multiple studies aimed at setting the groundwork for more action in following years.

Under House Bill 520, the state would expand its student loan forgiveness program for mental health care providers, try to make it easier for officials to use a form of court-ordered outpatient treatment created last year. It also would create new crisis stabilization units in Columbus, Dublin and the Atlanta area, and mandate more data sharing among agencies to assist with studying problems and planning for services.

One key initiative would be to study how treatment beds are currently distributed in Georgia, and whether enough beds exist to meet the state’s needs. Rep. Todd Jones, a Republican from Cumming, said people approach him frequently saying no treatment facility will take their loved one.

“There is not a week that goes by — and I can speak for representative Oliver and myself — when we literally have at least one or two Georgians contact us personally and say, ‘My son, my daughter, my cousin, what am I supposed to do? They can’t find a bed,’” Jones said.

One study will look at ways of addressing people who have mental illness and substance abuse issues, to try to keep them from cycling from jail to treatment to homelessness. Jones said that small population consumes a lot of state resources.

Another study will look at lowering license barriers for mental health professionals, including those trained in other countries, and considering lowering or waiving experience requirements for people licensed in another state.

