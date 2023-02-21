Submit Photos/Videos
Gas prices continue to drop slightly in Georgia, South Carolina

Georgia’s average gas price has consistently remained one of the lowest in the nation, 20 cents...
By Macy Neal
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have shown a slight decrease in the past week.

The average price in Georgia is $3.20 per gallon, decreasing by 5 cents, according to AAA.

Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.20, down 5 cents in a week, according to AAA.

Since the suspension began, Georgia’s average gas price has consistently remained one of the lowest in the nation and is currently $3.20 per gallon of regular gas, 20 cents below the national average, according to AAA.

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.06, down 3 cents from last week.

According to AAA, Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas prices are at the average of $3.14, down by 6 cents in the past week.

According to AAA, the national average gas price has gone down 1 cent to 3.40.

