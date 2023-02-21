Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Family of Aiken crash victim looks to long road to recovery

Doctors tell Jalen Eubans' family he’s lucky to be alive. The family says it’s all thanks to God.
Doctors tell Jalen Eubans' family he’s lucky to be alive. The family says it’s all thanks to God.(WRDW)
By Hallie Turner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A South Carolina man is on a long road to recovery after his family says he’s survived more than five injuries he shouldn’t have.

Investigators are still seeking answers about what caused a car crash in Aiken on Friday. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 9:30 p.m.

They say a Honda Accord with just the driver was traveling south, and a Chevy truck with three people was traveling north when they crashed into each other.

Troopers say Jalen Eubanks was one of the passengers in the truck. Doctors tell his family he’s lucky to be alive.

The family says it’s all thanks to God.

MORE | Augusta wins cadet competition, will represent Georgia at regionals

“He has his sternum fractured, and all of his ribs are broken. His ankle was broken, basically torn off. They had to repair, and he’s got a fixation device on the outside. Bottom of his back is broken. His lungs had collapsed. So they would put a chest tube in to take some of that blood and stuff off of there. He’s just so like so hard. It’s just that everything is broken. But mainly, he took most of the force to his chest,” said LeeAnn Eubanks, Jalen’s mother.

MORE | Rowing organization chooses Augusta, Aiken to train for Olympics

With two surgeries down, doctors tell his mother they’ll make decisions on future surgeries on his arm, neck, and spine as the swelling goes down and there’s progress.

“God is in charge of everything. And I know that if it wasn’t for God, Jalen would not be here, because nobody could have took the kind of injuries that he had. Nobody else could have did that without the Lord’s help. God definitely protected him and kept him safe. And he knew I needed him,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Valentino Espinoza, 21 April Corlan Hudson, 18
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting incident in Aiken
Marcus Banks, 38
Stepson arrested in Augusta killing of 79-year-old man
15-year-old suspect in custody, one person taken to the hospital
15-year-old in custody after shooting in North Augusta
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says
Car theft victim Jamie Gregory speaks out after arrest of West Lake suspect
Car theft victim speaks out after arrest of West Lake suspect

Latest News

Bond reform
South Carolina lawmakers discuss 'catch and release' bond bill
Senator Jon Ossoff has teamed up with a Republican from Tennessee to get answers to a problem,...
Senator Ossoff begins investigation into state’s foster care system
Positions in Richmond County School System, City of Augusta, VA Augusta, McCormick County...
Looking for a job? Here are some upcoming career opportunities
Many little girls want to be princesses when they’re growing up, even looking up to classic...
Brown Beauty Magic empowers kids one character at a time