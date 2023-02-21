Brown Beauty Magic empowers kids one character at a time

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many little girls want to be princesses when they’re growing up, even looking up to classic characters.

But for some, like Doriane Skales, it can be hard to be a princess fan when none of them look like you.

Skales grew up a fan of Ariel, Cinderella, and so many others however she did not see someone who looked like her in the classic lineup.

Her new favorite princess Tiana did not come out until she was 19 years old. Meaning, Skales grew up with no princesses to look up to or aspire to be like because none of them looked like her.

So she decided to change that and started Brown Beauty Magic, a company that not only highlights diversity but celebrates it.

They have people of many different races, and ethnicities playing classic characters at their events. They also do not wear wigs for specific characters. If they have to its textured hair, to show that every little girl is beautiful the way they are and no matter their background, or identifying traits, they too can be a princess.

We stopped by their latest event to talk to Skales and her business partner Angela Prince about this mission.

Brown Beauty Magic started with two women and a common mission.

Prince says, “We want to reach children who normally cannot go to Disneyland, can’t see princes and princesses.”

It isn’t just about access, but also representation.

This a story Skales, the owner, knows all too well because it took almost two decades for her to see representation.

“Princess Tiana did not come out until I was 19 years old, all my life I was looking at Ariel, she was my favorite but she didn’t have anything really to represent me,” Skales says.

So now they’re taking matters into their own hands.

“It makes the impact a little bit more important for me and why I started the company in the first place.”

By not using wigs, showcasing all hair textures, and celebrating all ethnicities, the point of that is so all the children are represented.

Skales says, “I want them to be able to see the characters and say, hey I have hair like that too, and be proud of how they look.”

And showing that anything is possible no matter what.

“I love to be able to represent that with the children and for them to be able to see it’s okay for them to be uniquely themselves,” Skales says.

Prince says it’s empowering kids, one character at a time.

