Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Breakthrough in medicine for people struggling with constipation

As of Feb. 20, its been prescribed to two Augusta patients.
As of Feb. 20, its been prescribed to two Augusta patients.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University doctors say a first-of-its-kind medicine is helping local patients.

It’s a vibrating pill you swallow that shakes up the colon. As of Feb. 20, its been prescribed to two Augusta patients.

No medicine is required. You take five capsules a week in the evening, and they leave the body. You charge the pills, and once the light turns green, it is activated and ready to use.

MORE | Augusta veterans nursing home awarded among best in the nation

“The product has been approved by FDA, and we have prescribed this to our first clinical patients now. I think we are the pioneers in this. So I think that remember, this capital is only available in America, not in any other country in the world. So first approved in the U.S. and we are one of the first sites where we actually given it to patients,” said Dr. Satish S.C. Rao, Medical College of Georgia.

A pack of 20 pills is about $60 before insurance.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Valentino Espinoza, 21 April Corlan Hudson, 18
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting incident in Aiken
Marcus Banks, 38
Stepson arrested in Augusta killing of 79-year-old man
15-year-old suspect in custody, one person taken to the hospital
15-year-old in custody after shooting in North Augusta
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says
Car theft victim Jamie Gregory speaks out after arrest of West Lake suspect
Car theft victim speaks out after arrest of West Lake suspect

Latest News

Bond reform
South Carolina lawmakers discuss 'catch and release' bond bill
Senator Jon Ossoff has teamed up with a Republican from Tennessee to get answers to a problem,...
Senator Ossoff begins investigation into state’s foster care system
Positions in Richmond County School System, City of Augusta, VA Augusta, McCormick County...
Looking for a job? Here are some upcoming career opportunities
Doctors tell Jalen Eubans' family he’s lucky to be alive. The family says it’s all thanks to God.
Family of Aiken crash victim looks to long road to recovery
Many little girls want to be princesses when they’re growing up, even looking up to classic...
Brown Beauty Magic empowers kids one character at a time