Breakthrough in medicine for people struggling with constipation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University doctors say a first-of-its-kind medicine is helping local patients.

It’s a vibrating pill you swallow that shakes up the colon. As of Feb. 20, its been prescribed to two Augusta patients.

No medicine is required. You take five capsules a week in the evening, and they leave the body. You charge the pills, and once the light turns green, it is activated and ready to use.

“The product has been approved by FDA, and we have prescribed this to our first clinical patients now. I think we are the pioneers in this. So I think that remember, this capital is only available in America, not in any other country in the world. So first approved in the U.S. and we are one of the first sites where we actually given it to patients,” said Dr. Satish S.C. Rao, Medical College of Georgia.

A pack of 20 pills is about $60 before insurance.

