Augusta wins cadet competition, will represent Georgia at regionals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta cadets win the Georgia Wing’s annual Cadet Competition and will represent Georgia at the regional level.

The Civil Air Patrol’s Augusta Composite Squadron has won first place and will compete for Georgia at the Southeast Region level later this spring.

The Cadet Competition program showcases the full range of challenges in cadet life experienced at the squadron level and new areas of learning that are important to America.

Cadets compete in tests of their leadership and aerospace education knowledge, drill and ceremonies, customs and courtesies, physical fitness, and personal character. Squadrons from each of Civil Air Patrol’s 52 wings compete at the wing level for the chance to compete at the regional level before advancing to the National Cadet Competition.

The members of the Augusta team are:

• Cadet Colonel Brandon Sweitzer

• Cadet Second Lieutenant Ryan Kinkar

• Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Andrew Howard

• Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Ivan Richardson

• Cadet Senior Master Sergeant Isabel Dobbins

• Cadet Airman First Class Oscar Acosta

Augusta faced off against squadrons from Cartersville and Gainesville, with the latter’s Riverside Cadet Squadron winning second place. Riverside will join Augusta for the Southeast Region competition, against teams from Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.