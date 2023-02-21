Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta veterans nursing home awarded among best in the nation

Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home
Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home located in downtown Augusta has been awarded several high-quality care awards.

The Pinnacle Quality Insight’s Customer Experience awards are given to care providers who have achieved best-in-class customer satisfaction within a peer group.

Out of 16 categories, Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home received an award for each, including overall satisfaction, cleanliness, the response from the facility, and safety and security. This outstanding performance has put the facility in the top 15 percent of the nation regarding customer satisfaction.

Carlton Deese, executive director of Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, says, “We are honored that Pinnacle recognizes our staff for their excellent work in multiple areas of our operations. It is an affirmation that we are not only providing great technical care, but we are also providing that care with a smile and a positive attitude. Overall, this achievement reflects our staff’s continued efforts and commitment to providing excellent care to our nation’s heroes.”

Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home provides continuous professional nursing care to veterans of Georgia who have served in the armed forces during war times.

The home is owned and funded by the Georgia Department of Veterans Service and operated through an interagency agreement with Augusta University. Through this association, Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home is considered a leader in the area of geriatric educational training for Augusta University.

