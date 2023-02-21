1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting incident in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that has claimed the life of a Graniteville man.

According to officials, the shooting incident occurred on Monday at approximately 5:00 p.m. this afternoon at the 1600 block of Edgefield Highway, Aiken.

The victim was a passenger in a car when a second car pulled up next to his vehicle and started shooting into the car. The victim was driven to Aiken Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m. from a gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s office.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a local area hospital for a male shooting victim that had been transported by personal vehicle from the incident location.

The victim, identified as Marquel S. Judge, 30, will be autopsied in Newberry. The Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with the investigation.

Investigators discovered that the male victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Two other non-injured victims identified the two subjects.

According to officials, Jorge Valentino Espinoza, 21 and April Corlan Hudson, 18 were arrested while deputies were searching the area.

Deputies located the subjects during a traffic stop where they were taken into custody without incident.

Espinoza is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and two counts of attempted murder. Hudson is charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The investigation is still ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available.

