1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after Aiken stabbing altercation

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stabbing victim was sent to the hospital after being stabbed during an altercation in Aiken.

According to authorities, on Friday, deputies responded to Windsor Spring Road around 2:49 p.m. in reference to a stabbing incident, with two injured, both the suspect and victim.

Upon arrival, deputies located the victim in the back of the ambulance with a stab wound, the subject also had a stab wound, and both were treated according to officials.

After being treated, deputies arrested Terrance Johnson, 28, and charged him with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

There is no further information at this time, but we will keep you updated as information arises.

