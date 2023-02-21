Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after Aiken stabbing altercation

1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after Aiken stabbing altercation
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after Aiken stabbing altercation(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stabbing victim was sent to the hospital after being stabbed during an altercation in Aiken.

According to authorities, on Friday, deputies responded to Windsor Spring Road around 2:49 p.m. in reference to a stabbing incident, with two injured, both the suspect and victim.

Upon arrival, deputies located the victim in the back of the ambulance with a stab wound, the subject also had a stab wound, and both were treated according to officials.

MORE | 1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting incident in Aiken

After being treated, deputies arrested Terrance Johnson, 28, and charged him with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

There is no further information at this time, but we will keep you updated as information arises.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Valentino Espinoza, 21 April Corlan Hudson, 18
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting incident in Aiken
Marcus Banks, 38
Stepson arrested in Augusta killing of 79-year-old man
15-year-old suspect in custody, one person taken to the hospital
15-year-old in custody after shooting in North Augusta
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says
42-year-old wanted suspect, Richard Dahlheimer
Columbia County arrest caught on camera in West Lake

Latest News

Crime scene tape
2 violent days take death toll past 70 in CSRA crime surge
New evidence in a case involving animal research at Augusta University could prove AU lied to...
I-TEAM: New evidence in Augusta University’s animal research case
An emotional Alex Murdaugh, left, listens as his son, Buster Murdaugh, right, describes...
LIVE: Day 21: Buster Murdaugh takes stand in murder trial
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- National Pancake Day, Augusta’s Players, and more!