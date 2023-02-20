You can enjoy Masters’ famous foods while watching from home

Submit Photos/Videos
This was the scene on April 8, 2022, moments after Round 2 of the Masters got underway at Augusta National Golf Club.(Gary Pikula, WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you can’t make it to the Masters, that doesn’t mean you can’t sample its famous flavors.

The iconic golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club is offering “Taste of the Masters” home hosting kits for those who’ll be watching with guests at home.

Each kit serves 12-14 people.

Included are:

  • Egg salad (24 )
  • Pimento cheese (24 ounces)
  • Pork barbecue (24 ounces)
  • Six bags of plain potato chips
  • Six bags of barbecue potato chips
  • 12 cookies
  • Masters-branded souvenir cups (25)
  • Masters-branded wax paper (12 sheets)
  • Masters coasters (12)
  • Other hosting kit materials

Bread and buns are not included, and shipping is available in the United States only, excluding Hawaii and Alaska.

All orders will be delivered for the 2023 Masters, which is April 6-9, and no later than April 7.

The cost is $175. Order at https://tasteofthemasters.masters.com.

