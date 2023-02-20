U.S. Naval Academy renames building in honor of Jimmy Carter

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A building at the U.S. Naval Academy has been renamed in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, who graduated from the academy in 1946.

It happened a day before news broke that Carter, 98, had started receiving hospice care instead of medical treatment. He’s spending his final days at home with his family.

The building had been named for a leader in the Confederate Navy. The decision to rename it was made after a commission mandated by Congress determined several military assets had to be renamed because of Confederate ties.

It’s the same commission that decided Fort Gordon in Georgia should be renamed Fort Eisenhower.

The building that had been called Maury Hall was built and named in the early 1900s after Matthew Fontaine Maury, a naval officer and scientist who joined the Confederates.

The Naval Academy superintendent’s house and a nearby road are named after Franklin Buchanan, the academy’s first superintendent who left to join the Confederate Navy at the start of the Civil War. The academy also is renaming the house and road, but has yet to announce those changes.

“It would be impossible to overstate what this Academy and the Navy has meant to my grandfather, and by extension to my family,” said Josh Carter, Jimmy Carter’s grandson, in a news release from the Navy.

