Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Princeville, NC: the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States

By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The town of Princeville is celebrating its 138th founders day this month. Princeville, which was initially founded as Freedom Hill in 1865, is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States. Nicole Neuman spoke with town Commissioner Linda Joyner to learn more about Princeville’s history and to mark the occasion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and others are on scene in West Lake area
Manhunt for wanted man causes stir in Martinez
15-year-old suspect in custody, one person taken to the hospital
15-year-old in custody after shooting in North Augusta
42-year-old wanted suspect, Richard Dahlheimer
Wanted car theft suspect caught in Westlake area
Crime scene tape
20-year-old man shot dead in Allendale, authorities say
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches during Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist...
‘Forever by your side’ | Secret Service’s heart-wrenching message to Jimmy Carter

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting case
Police said a child was injured in an attack from a group of dogs.
Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say
Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for...
Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Another powerful earthquake hits Turkey