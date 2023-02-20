Submit Photos/Videos
Narcan delivered to Grovetown Police Department from recovery riding club

The Grovetown Police Department received 25 boxes with two doses of Narcan in each.
By Sydney Hood
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Within the last week, officials with the FDA started discussions to make a Narcan nasal spray as an over the counter medicine.

A Georgia biker group, known as The Grateful Few Recovery Riding Group, is driving down the highways to help deliver Narcan to law enforcement. The group made it’s way to Grovetown on Sunday and comprises of bikers who are in recovery themselves, using their own stories of survival to help save lives.

“I consider it therapy, so I call it wind therapy,” Johnna Anderson said.

Wind therapy comes with leather vests, bandanas and a mission.

“We are a group of recovering people in recovery from substance use issues,” Jon Langston, co-founder of The Grateful Few Recovery Riding Group said.

The bikers have a few things to be grateful for.

“Narcan saved my life,” Anderson said. “Without that, then I may not be standing here today.”

Anderson joined more than ten other riders delivering Narcan to law enforcement to save more lives like hers.

“We find a need and we try to fill the gap, wherever that need is,” Langston said.

It’s a need reaching the CSRA and the state.

“In the past, about four months, we’ve administered Narcan on six different occasions,” Grovetown Police Chief Jamey Kitchens said.

Chief Kitchens sees firsthand the impact of Narcan.

“At least in two of the previous cases, there’s no doubt that it made the difference on whether that person lived or not,” Kitchens said.

The recovery group flies in the wind, riding clean and free.

“The Narcan is the help to potentially get them to recovery,” Langston said. “Narcan doesn’t equal recovery, but they can’t find recovery if they’re dead.”

