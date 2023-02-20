Jimmy Carter honored with 450-foot mural on Atlanta skyscraper

ATLANTA - A 450-foot mural honoring former U.S. president and Georgia native Jimmy Carter was placed on Georgia’s Own Credit Union building overlooking Atlanta’s skyline.

Officials say Atlanta-based artist Dane Jefferson was recommended for this project by Emory’s Ethics and the Arts Program officials. This project comes in wake of the news that Carter was receiving hospice care at home .

“I was thrilled when I got the call from Georgia’s Own Credit Union to create a mural honoring President Carter,” Jefferson said. “He has had such a long and amazing career as a leader and a role model, so when I began working on this project, I really wanted to capture the different periods in his life as a public servant.”

According to officials, the mural “serves as a tribute to Carter’s life and career across escalating stages: Georgia, the United States, and ultimately, the world.”

