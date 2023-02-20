Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Jimmy Carter honored with 450-foot mural on Atlanta skyscraper

By Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MORE: Celebrating life, legacy of Jimmy Carter

ATLANTA - A 450-foot mural honoring former U.S. president and Georgia native Jimmy Carter was placed on Georgia’s Own Credit Union building overlooking Atlanta’s skyline.

Officials say Atlanta-based artist Dane Jefferson was recommended for this project by Emory’s Ethics and the Arts Program officials. This project comes in wake of the news that Carter was receiving hospice care at home.

Caption

“I was thrilled when I got the call from Georgia’s Own Credit Union to create a mural honoring President Carter,” Jefferson said. “He has had such a long and amazing career as a leader and a role model, so when I began working on this project, I really wanted to capture the different periods in his life as a public servant.”

According to officials, the mural “serves as a tribute to Carter’s life and career across escalating stages: Georgia, the United States, and ultimately, the world.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old suspect in custody, one person taken to the hospital
15-year-old in custody after shooting in North Augusta
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and others are on scene in West Lake area
Manhunt for wanted man causes stir in Martinez
42-year-old wanted suspect, Richard Dahlheimer
Wanted car theft suspect caught in Westlake area
Crime scene tape
20-year-old man shot dead in Allendale, authorities say
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches during Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist...
‘Forever by your side’ | Secret Service’s heart-wrenching message to Jimmy Carter

Latest News

If you’re planning a vacation this spring or summer you’re probably going to be looking for...
What the Tech: Airbnb app includes experiences to plan your itinerary
President Jimmy Carter's ties to Augusta
President Jimmy Carter's ties to Augusta
Carter
President Carter plans to spend the rest of his days in Plains
The Emergency Medical Service Zoning Committee met Monday afternoon to give its recommendation...
Panel makes its choice for ambulance provider in Augusta
A committee on Monday recommended moving forward with Central Emergency Medical Service as...
Panel makes its choice for ambulance provider in Augusta