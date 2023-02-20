‘I never thought it would take this long’: Hit-and-run victim’s family speaks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After almost a year, the McKinnon family still searches for answers.

“I can’t believe it,” Bryan McKinnon, his brother says.

Jerry McKinnon, 38, went to get food on foot on the night of Feb. 20, 2022, but never came home. His body was found the next day on Coleman Avenue off Peach Orchard Road.

Bryan McKinnon says, “I never thought it would take this long. It’s pretty frustrating not knowing anything and the person or persons responsible for what happened to my brother are still out living their life.”

At the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Corporal Chuck Benson is the only one working hit-and-run cases in the county.

Benson says, “It’s getting more difficult because we’re having to wear more hats. When I first started there were three hit-and-run investigators we were full time and all we did was hit runs, but now it’s just me.

According to the latest data from GDOT, 2021 recorded the highest number of hits and runs in the last five years.

“I’ll take the report and hopefully there’s something to follow up on. It can be anywhere from a dark pickup truck to a make, model, complete tag number, and description of the driver,” Benson says.

Deputies will use old body cam and flock camera footage to help solve these cases.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Benson has a message for families.

“They stay open until we close them with an arrest. Just be patient. We’re not going to give up on them. We’re going to do everything that we can,” he says.

Tor the McKinnon family, they’re still left looking for closure.

“We’re just hoping a praying that someone comes forward and someone is held responsible,” Bryan McKinnon says.

At the scene where McKinnon was hit, car parts were found that were blue with a pearl tint. The GBI sent the sheriff’s office nine different vehicles that could’ve possibly hit McKinnon.

Deputies say that could be thousands of different vehicles in the county.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.