How you can post messages of support for Jimmy Carter

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - With former President Jimmy Carter receiving hospice care at his south Georgia home , members of the public are invited to offer support.

The Carter Center has set up a web page where you can post messages and photos for the only native Georgian to have served in the White House, as well as his family.

To do so, visit https://bit.ly/3SedibQ and click “Add to Board.”

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.