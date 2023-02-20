Submit Photos/Videos
GBI interviews Burke County sheriff in training investigation

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in connection with investigation.
By Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new information about an investigation of the Waynesboro Police Department.

The investigation began after authorities say irregularities were found in a former employee’s training record.

The training apparently was conducted by Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Williams had contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in connection with the investigation.

When we initially asked the sheriff’s office last week if officials knew about the GBI investigation, we were told: “The sheriff is not aware of being part of the investigation. He will not address rumors and is not going to speak on WPD’s investigation.”

On Monday, the agency said Williams talked to the GBI on Friday to schedule an interview for Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office says it has been and will continue to be transparent and cooperative with the investigation.

The agency said training documents were given to the GBI early last week.

News 12 reached out to authorities last week to learn who the employee was.

We did learn Waynesboro police officer Gary Jenkins sent in a resignation letter a week ago.

The Waynesboro Police Department said it will cooperate with the investigation.

“Waynesboro Police Department demands integrity in all of our employees and takes the state training requirements seriously,” the agency said. “We will continue to serve our citizens with honor and integrity.”

