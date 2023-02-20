Did you know about Jimmy Carter’s deep family roots in the CSRA?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former President Jimmy Carter, the only Georgian to occupy the Oval Office, visited the Augusta area at least once, but his family’s roots here date back more than two centuries.

Back when he was the Peach State’s governor in 1973, he came to the Garden City for a couple of days.

While in the area, he met some residents and signed autographed photos, according to media reports. Also on the agenda were stops in Thomson and Appling, visits to local houses of worship and meetings with local leaders.

He was touring the state to get Georgians’ feedback on state government, but his eyes were already on Washington. He said he wasn’t happy about the state of the economy or the federal government.

Deep ties to the CSRA

Although Carter grew up hundreds of miles from here, his family first settled in the CSRA after coming to Georgia.

The Carter family came to America from England in 1637, initially settling in Isle of Wight County, Va., and later finding its way to Bertie County, N.C., according to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

Carter’s fourth great-grandfather, Kindred Carter, moved to Georgia and settled in what’s now McDuffie County between 1773 and 1800.

In 1798 in Columbia County, Kindred’s son James, Carter’s third great-grandfather, married Eleanor “Nellie” Duckworth, whose family was from Warren and Columbia counties. The couple settled in 1815 along White’s Creek on a 500-acre plantation about 4 miles northwest of Thomson.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Their oldest son, Wiley, married Ann Ansley in 1821 in Warren County, where her family was from. Ultimately, Wiley Carter sold his land in Warren County on Rocky Comfort Creek, near Gibson, in 1851 and moved to land about 20 miles north of Plains.

But his son Littleberry Walker Carter stayed in Warren County, where he married Mary Ann Diligent Seals. They lived in an area that became Glascock County in 1857.

Around 1860, Littlebery and Ann Carter, Jimmy Carter’s great-grandparents, moved to the Plains area like much of the rest of the family had. That was just after Jimmy Carter’s grandfather, William A. Carter, had been born.

It was in Plains where the future president was born on Oct. 1, 1924, to Earl Carter, a farmer and businessman, and Lillian Carter, a registered nurse.

It was a birth that ultimately put the small community on the international map.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.