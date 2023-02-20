Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Warm and mostly sunny Monday. Record highs possible by Wednesday and Thursday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies have cleared for this evening but a few high clouds will be possible overnight helping to keep temperatures in the 40s heading into Monday morning. Then the warm up begins for the upcoming workweek. Highs Monday afternoon will be in the middle 70s for most locations with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will develop Monday evening/night keeping lows in the mid 50s by Tuesday morning.

A cold front will approach Georgia-Carolina Tuesday and may get close enough to spark a couple of showers in our area; however, that chance of rain currently looks to be around 20 percent or less. The warm up continues Wednesday with highs expected to be very near the current record of 83 set a few years ago in 2018. Another near record warm day can be expected ahead of a cold front Thursday.

There may be a few showers as that front moves through late Thursday/early Friday, then we can expect slightly cooler but still well above average temperatures Friday near 80 degrees and Saturday with highs falling slightly back into the mid 70s. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

