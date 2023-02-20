Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An upper level ridge will be forming over the Southeast this week bringing temperatures well above average.

A little breezy this evening with west winds between 8-15 mph. Clouds will develop this evening into tonight keeping lows in the mid 50s to low 60s by Tuesday morning.

A cold front will approach Georgia-Carolina Tuesday and may get close enough to spark a couple of showers in our area; however, that chance of rain currently looks to be around 20 percent or less. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph.

The warm up continues Wednesday with highs expected to be very near the current record of 83 set a few years ago in 2018. Highs are forecast to reach the low 80s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy early, but partly cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

Another near record warm day can be expected ahead of a cold front Thursday. Highs will reach the mid-80s!

There may be a few showers as that front moves through late Thursday/early Friday, then we can expect slightly cooler - but still well above average temperatures Friday near 80 degrees. Temperatures this weekend look to stay above average with highs near 70 Saturday and warming up to the upper 70s Sunday. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Highs will be 10-20° above average this week. (WRDW)

