Committee backs Central EMS as next ambulance provider in Augusta

A committee is voting today on yet another milestone decision about ambulance service in Augusta.
By Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A committee on Monday recommended moving forward with Central Emergency Medical Service as Augusta’s next ambulance service provider

The Emergency Medical Service Zoning Committee is sending its recommendation to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

During its last meeting, the committee ranked Central EMS the highest among the contenders.

Gold Cross and Amerimed along with Central EMS made up the top three options.

A provider must be chosen after Gold Cross pulled out after the city refused to provide the level of subsidies it wanted. Gold Cross subsequently went on a month-to-month contract until a more permanent provider could be selected.

The state agency can either accept the committee’s recommendation, ask for another hearing or reject it altogether.

The vote Monday was 15 in favor, 1 against and 10 abstentions.

