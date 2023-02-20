Columbia County arrest in West Lake, caught on camera

MARTINZEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A manhunt in Martinez that started on Saturday has finally come to an end Sunday afternoon.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has now taken 42-year-old wanted suspect, Richard Dahlheimer, into custody after cornering him in the West Lake neighborhood.

Jeff Carney has been living in the neighborhood for 25 years and says today was certainly unusual, “I saw him at like 8:30 this morning. This has been going on all day.”

Jeff walked over to a deputy on post just down the block from his house, when he saw someone looking over their shoulder, go into his neighbor’s yard, “Our neighbors aren’t home, so if that’s a house sitter they’re not going to be doing that. They’re going to be going in the front door, not the back.”

In footage captured by James Oester, who happened to be at his friend’s house across the street from the arrest at the time, we can see authorities taking Dahlheimer out. Using tear gas to smoke him out from under the neighbor’s house.

“When they say heavy police presence they meant it. From the helicopters above, to deputies at intersections, they discouraged us from walking out, from walking dogs. We were just staying inside and sort of keeping our eyes open, and let the police know.” said Carney.

He says while he wasn’t present for the arrest, captured on camera by neighbor TJ Lucero, Jeff is glad his neighborhood is safe again, “My boys grew up there and it’s just the kind of place, it’s a great place to live, it’s a great community. And we feel totally secure there. And I just want to give a shoutout to our sheriff’s department because it was a heavy police presence all night long.”

Major Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, says while Dahlheimer hasn’t been booked yet, he is in custody over at the Columbia County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.