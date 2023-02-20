Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County sheriff offers his side amid GBI investigation

Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams posted an online video Tuesday addressing an investigation of the Waynesboro Police Department.
By Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams posted an online video Tuesday addressing an investigation of the Waynesboro Police Department.

A key focus of the investigation is training that was purportedly conducted by Williams.

Watch the video above.

The investigation began after authorities say irregularities were found in a former employee’s training record.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Williams had contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in connection with the investigation.

When we initially asked the sheriff’s office last week if officials knew about the GBI investigation, we were told: “The sheriff is not aware of being part of the investigation. He will not address rumors and is not going to speak on WPD’s investigation.”

On Monday, the agency said Williams talked to the GBI on Friday to schedule an interview for Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office says it has been and will continue to be transparent and cooperative with the investigation.

The agency said training documents were given to the GBI early last week.

We learned Waynesboro police officer Gary Jenkins sent in a resignation letter a week ago.

The Waynesboro Police Department said it will cooperate with the investigation.

“Waynesboro Police Department demands integrity in all of our employees and takes the state training requirements seriously,” the agency said. “We will continue to serve our citizens with honor and integrity.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

