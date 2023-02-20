Submit Photos/Videos
79-year-old stabbed, beaten to death at Augusta home

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Remembering the victims: Dozens dead in CSRA crime outbreak

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 79-year-old man was stabbed and beaten to death at his Augusta home, authorities said Monday.

The attack on Sunday claimed the life of Clarence Flanigan of the 4000 block of Madison Lane, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said.

Flanigan was stabbed at least one time and beaten while inside the home.

Flanigan was pronounced dead at 8:56 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

There’s been an outbreak of deadly violence for nearly the past year in communities large and small across the CSRA. But Sunday’s attack came on an especially violent day that included one other killing and two nonfatal shootings.

The other homicide on Sunday claimed the life of a 20-year-old man in Allendale.

MORE | Columbia County arrest caught on camera in West Lake

Deputy Chief Coroner John Lawson of the Allendale County Coroner’s Office said the victim was a 20-year-old man.

According to the Allendale Police Department Facebook page, officers were on the scene around 12:15 a.m.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will be leading the investigation with the Allendale Police Department’s help.

Also on Sunday:

  • A 17-year-old was injured around 8:04 p.m. in a shooting at the Magnolia Court apartment complex in Augusta. The victim was shot by a 16-year-old during a fight at the complex in the 200 block of East Telfair Street, authorities said. The victim was shot in the right thigh and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
  • The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office took a 15-year-old into custody after a shooting off Lake Greenwood Drive in the Lakes and Streams neighborhood. Deputies said one person was taken to a hospital after the incident in the North Augusta area.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

