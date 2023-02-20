17-year-old injured by shooting at Magnolia Court apartments
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old was injured by a shooting at the Magnolia Court apartment complex on Sunday night.
At 8:04 p.m., Richmond County deputies were called to the 200 block of East Telfair Street in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies found a 17-year-old victim who was shot by a 16-year-old during a fight, according to deputies.
The victim was shot in the right thigh and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
