17-year-old injured by shooting at Magnolia Court apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old was injured by a shooting at the Magnolia Court apartment complex on Sunday night.

At 8:04 p.m., Richmond County deputies were called to the 200 block of East Telfair Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 17-year-old victim who was shot by a 16-year-old during a fight, according to deputies.

The victim was shot in the right thigh and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

