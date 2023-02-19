Wanted car thief caught in Westlake area

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed via their Facebook page that 42-year-old wanted suspect, Richard Dahlheimer, has been caught.

According to Major Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Dahlheimer was corned underneath a house in the Westlake area.

He says negotiating took place with Dahlheimer but said he had been refusing to come out. Major Morris said they plan to smoke him out to remove him from underneath.

This all follows an overnight manhunt in the same area when Dalheimer was first spotted in Richmond County, and crossed over into Columbia County.

News 12 previously reported Dalheimer was wanted for questioning and according to officials, multiple cars were stolen from United Auto Sales, in the 3303 block of Washington Road between Saturday and Monday of this week.

Here’s a list of the vehicles that were stolen:

2021 White Chevrolet Camaro

2022 Black Mitsubishi Outlander

2019 Silver Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Silver Subaru Outback

2018 Black Honda Accord

2018 Black Infiniti QX60

2016 Silver Mercedes GLE350

Last night, officials say Dahlheimer ditched his car in the West Lake area between Furys Ferry Road and Stevens Creek Road, where a perimeter was set up in search of him.

The Georgia State Patrol Aviation department also assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office with the search.

News 12 will continue to update this active situation as details develop.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.