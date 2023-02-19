State leaders issue statements on former President Carter getting hospice care

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - State leaders across Georgia are issuing statements following former President Jimmy Carter entering hospice care.

Carter, 98 and the longest-living president, “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” according to a statement from the Carter Center.

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock said Carter is “a man of great faith, (and) has walked with God.”

“In this tender time of transitioning, God is surely walking with him,” Warnock said. “May he, Rosalynn and the entire Carter family be comforted with that peace and surrounded by our love and prayers.”

Across life’s seasons, President Jimmy Carter, a man of great faith, has walked with God. In this tender time of transitioning, God is surely walking with him.



May he, Rosalynn & the entire Carter family be comforted with that peace and surrounded by our love & prayers. https://t.co/e2FOR4jBLW — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) February 18, 2023

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his prayers are with the Carter family.

“May they find peace in all that President Carter has contributed throughout his decades of service to Georgia, our nation, and our world,” Raffensperger said.

Our prayers are with the Carter family at this time. May they find peace in all that President Carter has contributed throughout his decades of service to Georgia, our nation, and our world. pic.twitter.com/hsmHVxKM4J — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) February 18, 2023

Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones said that he and his wife are keeping the Carter family in their prayers.

“President Carter exemplifies the very best of Georgia,” Jones said.

The Georgia House Democrats said they are sending Carter all of their love.

“We cannot thank you enough for what you’ve done for us all,” they said.

Sending you our love, Mr. President. We cannot thank you enough for what you've done for us all. https://t.co/a0kaa06DGc — Georgia House Democrats (@GAHouseDems) February 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.