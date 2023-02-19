One person dead after Sunday morning shooting in Allendale County

ALLENDALE, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) -Allendale officers responded to a shooting on Sunday morning that resulted in one person’s death.

According to the Deputy Chief Coroner John Lawson of the Allendale County Coroner’s office, the victim was a 20-year-old man.

According to Allendale officers on their Facebook page, officers posted they were at the scene around 12:15 a.m.

According to officers, their department requested SLED agents to conduct the investigation and offered their assistance.

Allendale Officers added there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

According to the Allendale Police Department, any information related to the case should be emailed to AT@allendalepolice.com. Tips can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story.

