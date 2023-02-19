Submit Photos/Videos
One person dead after Sunday morning shooting in Allendale County

Police department requests SLED to lead investigation.
One Person Dead after Sunday morning shooting in Allendale County. Police department requests SLED to lead investigation. (WRDW Staff)
By WRDW Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALLENDALE, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) -Allendale officers responded to a shooting on Sunday morning that resulted in one person’s death.

According to the Deputy Chief Coroner John Lawson of the Allendale County Coroner’s office, the victim was a 20-year-old man.

According to Allendale officers on their Facebook page, officers posted they were at the scene around 12:15 a.m.

According to officers, their department requested SLED agents to conduct the investigation and offered their assistance.

Allendale Officers added there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

According to the Allendale Police Department, any information related to the case should be emailed to AT@allendalepolice.com. Tips can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stick around with News 12 for updates.

