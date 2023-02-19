Grovetown Warriors Basketball wins region
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second year in a row Grovetown basketball is keeping the crown. The Warriors are the Region 2-AAAAAA champions.
The Warriors defeated Brunswick 89-55 in a Saturday night showdown at home. It is the second time in a row the team has gone undefeated in region play.
Lakeside defeated Evans 43-40 in a region consolation match-up. The Panthers enter the GHSA Tournament as the 3 seed.
