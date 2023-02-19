Submit Photos/Videos
‘Forever by your side’ | Secret Service’s heart-wrenching message to Jimmy Carter

Politicians, celebrities send poignant messages to nation’s 39th president
With Saturday’s news that former president Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care, social media has filled up with messages of support and love for the nation’s
By Tim Darnell
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With Saturday’s news that former president Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care, social media has filled up with messages of support and love for the nation’s 39th president.

One of the most poignant messages came from the U.S. Secret Service, the agency that provides protection details to the nation’s top political and elected officials.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” according to the Feb. 18, 2023, statement from The Carter Center. “He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office responded to the news with this statement:

