‘Forever by your side’ | Secret Service’s heart-wrenching message to Jimmy Carter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With Saturday’s news that former president Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care, social media has filled up with messages of support and love for the nation’s 39th president.

One of the most poignant messages came from the U.S. Secret Service, the agency that provides protection details to the nation’s top political and elected officials.

Rest easy Mr. President. We will be forever by your side. https://t.co/IhpZEvIUUL — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) February 18, 2023

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” according to the Feb. 18, 2023, statement from The Carter Center. “He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office responded to the news with this statement:

Marty, the girls, and I are praying for former President Carter, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, and their family during this time. We ask all Georgians to join us in sending them our thoughts and prayers.

Thank you Mr President- you are one of a kind in every good way possible… https://t.co/cNRaEEoGfX — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) February 18, 2023

Growing up watching GA’s own Pres Carter helped kids like me believe in possibilities. He’s shown what a servant’s heart is made of. “Well done, good & faithful servant. You’ve been faithful over a little; I’ll set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master.’ Matthew 25:23 — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) February 19, 2023

I saw both of my grandparents yesterday. They are at peace and—as always—their home is full of love. Thank you all for your kind words https://t.co/9rhG61sZEV — Jason Carter (@SenatorCarter) February 18, 2023

Sending you our love, Mr. President. We cannot thank you enough for what you've done for us all. https://t.co/a0kaa06DGc — Georgia House Democrats (@GAHouseDems) February 18, 2023

Jimmy Carter in 1976--his words are perfect for 2023:

"I want to see us once again have a nation that's as good and honest and decent and truthful and competent and compassionate and filled with love as are the American people." — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 18, 2023

Across life’s seasons, President Jimmy Carter, a man of great faith, has walked with God. In this tender time of transitioning, God is surely walking with him.



May he, Rosalynn & the entire Carter family be comforted with that peace and surrounded by our love & prayers. https://t.co/e2FOR4jBLW — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) February 18, 2023

Prayers for Jimmy Carter… the gold standard for decency, kindness and public service.



His post presidency is unparalleled. https://t.co/Hflz6GrejO — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) February 19, 2023

This man moves humanity forward every single day. He is such an inspiration. Devoted his whole life to public service. Sending him and his family my love, my respect, my support. #jimmycarter https://t.co/vlleafCbhS — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) February 18, 2023

Jimmy Carter is one of the kindest most thoughtful people I’ve ever had the honor of meeting. He’s the best of us. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) February 18, 2023

I've had the good fortune to meet many presidents, kings, Nobel Peace Prize winners and truly impressive people. Few are as truly good as Jimmy Carter, who at age 98 is now entering hospice. He leaves this planet so much better than he found it. A great, great, great man. https://t.co/x2SLzicmFj — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) February 18, 2023

Jimmy Carter won't just be going to heaven. He'll be going home. He built heaven himself in 1989, at no cost to the owner. pic.twitter.com/uOSQyGMFjg — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) February 18, 2023

Our prayers are with the Carter family at this time. May they find peace in all that President Carter has contributed throughout his decades of service to Georgia, our nation, and our world. pic.twitter.com/hsmHVxKM4J — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) February 18, 2023

🧵(1/3) The King Center staff and I join the nation in prayer for our former governor, state senator, and our nation's 39th President, Jimmy Carter. I consider him a friend as did my mother, Mrs. Coretta Scott King and my grandfather Dr. Martin Luther King Sr. pic.twitter.com/75amN6Kgtr — Be A King (@BerniceKing) February 19, 2023

Former President Carter's love and compassion for all people set him apart as a leader, servant, and simply a great man striving to achieve a Beloved Community. (2/3) — Be A King (@BerniceKing) February 19, 2023

We are praying that you feel God's grace, mercy, and love as well as the love of your family, The King Center, and the world that you have so graciously served. (3/3) — Be A King (@BerniceKing) February 19, 2023

