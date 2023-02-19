Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our weekend cooldown will be short lived with high temperatures Sunday rebounding to near the average high of 64 with 70s in the forecast Monday and Tuesday and 80s Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will finally pass through Tuesday bringing us our next chance for rainfall. Record highs could be challenged Wednesday and Thursday!

Tonight will be another chilly night with clear skies early on, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows will mainly be in the middle to low 30s with calm winds.

The warm up begins Sunday after another chilly start in the 30s, although it will be on the cloudy side. High temperatures will be near or slightly above average in the middle 60s with a light wind from the southwest at 3 to 7 mph. Nice weather continues for Presidents Day Monday with partly sunny skies and highs soaring into the middle 70s. The warming trend continue through Friday with highs in the 80s to finish off the week. Keep it here for the latest updates!

